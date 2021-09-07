Yield Guild Games Trading Down 21.9% This Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $6.85 or 0.00013370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $464.89 million and approximately $74.05 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00142885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00196971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.36 or 0.07544857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,050.84 or 0.99698572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.63 or 0.00919097 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,907,005 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

