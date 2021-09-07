Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, boosted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

CPRI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. 1,492,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51. Capri has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

