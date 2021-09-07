Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.27.

Shares of OLLI opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

