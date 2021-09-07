Zacks: Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to post $1.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $1.21 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $2.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $885.54 million and a P/E ratio of -153.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.