Zacks: Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Shake Shack reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million.

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $85.36 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.68 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,400,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,296,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.