Zacks: Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock worth $690,250 in the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $162,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $45,554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.