Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Snap posted sales of $678.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.20. 195,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,478,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of -147.02 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,250,307 shares of company stock worth $380,827,948 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 847,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,733,000 after acquiring an additional 185,985 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Snap by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Snap by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

