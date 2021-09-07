Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.53. 2,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

