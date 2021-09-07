Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Corning by 40.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $1,736,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. 5,235,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,861. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

