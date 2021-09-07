Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post sales of $14.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $53.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 51,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Marchex stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 102,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

