Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Post $1.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.48. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

RM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $857,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,354. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $594.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

