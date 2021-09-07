Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post sales of $124.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $135.83 million. SFL posted sales of $115.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $473.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $500.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $499.52 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $550.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 228,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SFL by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SFL by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.