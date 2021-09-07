Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post sales of $37.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $244.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $432.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $456.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 131,480 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 1,239,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.72. 388,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,641. The stock has a market cap of $429.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

