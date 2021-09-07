Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. increased their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of ATH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,548. Athene has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Athene by 288.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 107.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $2,326,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

