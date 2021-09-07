Zacks: Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post $75.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

BY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 116.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

BY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $913.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

