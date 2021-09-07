Zacks: Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $176.11 on Tuesday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.