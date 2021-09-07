Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. Vicor posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

VICR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.96. 3,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,456. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,716,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,749 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,834 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.