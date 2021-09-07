Zealium (NZL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $33,571.16 and approximately $60.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00575006 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,901,563 coins and its circulating supply is 16,901,563 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.