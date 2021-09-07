Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 20.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,829,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,719 shares of company stock worth $21,710,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

