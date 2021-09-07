ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0465

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.38 million and $572.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00051175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00077564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00322714 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

