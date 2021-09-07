Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZION. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. 21,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $4,060,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

