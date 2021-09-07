Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZION. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.
NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. 21,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $4,060,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.