ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Insider Eric J. Edell Sells 217,862 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) insider Eric J. Edell sold 217,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $13,507,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,908,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,377. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

