Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells $83,558.74 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $83,558.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Magdalena Yesil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $78,829.00.

ZUO traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 698,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zuora by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,353,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

