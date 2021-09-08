$0.06 EPS Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,405. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a market cap of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

