$0.22 EPS Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. UMH Properties reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 625,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,179,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 469,147 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,290. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

