-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

ABUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,603 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,903. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

