$0.29 EPS Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock valued at $110,283,985. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $2,486,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

