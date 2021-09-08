$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Avanos Medical by 114.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

