$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after buying an additional 643,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after buying an additional 643,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,412 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

