$0.60 EPS Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.56. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 99.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in LTC Properties by 92,933.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. 3,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,275. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

