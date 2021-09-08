-$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will report earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($1.22). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $98.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,159. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 137,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

