$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $750.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.34. 253,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,027. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

