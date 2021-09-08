$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after buying an additional 907,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.66. 72,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,612. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

