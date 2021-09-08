$1.24 EPS Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

TMHC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,698. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after buying an additional 216,673 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after acquiring an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

