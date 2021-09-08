$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after acquiring an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,097,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.83. 127,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,252. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.49.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

