$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $847.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $5.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in CF Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

