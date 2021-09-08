$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. PDC Energy reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 785,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.