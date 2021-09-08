-$1.50 EPS Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.72) and the highest is ($1.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($5.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,536. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $188.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.88.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.