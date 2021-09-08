$1.50 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.46. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

EWBC stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.