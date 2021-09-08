$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.47. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of HAS opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Hasbro by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

