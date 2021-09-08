10,258 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAZR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,984,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 571,533 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Several research analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

