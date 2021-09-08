$107.21 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post $107.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.10 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $90.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $421.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $422.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $448.01 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $454.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $476.50 million, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lawson Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lawson Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lawson Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

