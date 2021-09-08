11,086 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.