111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Down 9.5%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price was down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 3,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 688,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $585.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.80.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%. The company had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 111 by 310.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth about $9,042,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

