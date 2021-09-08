$158.01 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report $158.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.80 million. Orion Group posted sales of $189.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $617.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.70 million to $646.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $672.24 million, with estimates ranging from $573.55 million to $737.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 69,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 562,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 59.0% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 94,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 688.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. 70,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,564. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

