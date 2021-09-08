160,314 Shares in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Bought by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 160,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Cloudera accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kellner Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cloudera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 88.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 10.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 4.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 4.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,858. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

