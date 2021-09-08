$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,644. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

