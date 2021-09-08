$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $15.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $40.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,643. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

