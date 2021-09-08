2,000 Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAXN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.