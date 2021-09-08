$22.71 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $22.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.52 billion to $22.99 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $94.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.74 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.82 billion to $99.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $195.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.74. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

